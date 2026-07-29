Anbumani re-elected PMK President at GC meet, resolutions on prohibition, Mekedatu

Chennai, July 29:

Days after taking the reins from his father and Party Founder Dr S.Ramadoss, who retired from politics and took political sanyas, his son and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani was unanimously elected as the President of the OBC-Vanniyar dominated PMK at its General Council meet on Wednesday.

A resolution to this effect was unaimously adopted at the meeting held at Mamallapuram, about 55 km from here, amid loud cheers from the GC members after the Party Founder handed over the mantle to his son on his 88th birthday four days back.

Anbumani, also a former Union Minister, got his term as President extended for one year at the GC meeting convened by the faction headed by him last year, when the PMK suffered a vertical split following differences between the father-son duo.

As his term ends on August one, Anbumani convened the GC meet today and was re-elected as President along with other office-bearers.

The meeting was convened in the backdrop of recent rapprochement in the PMK’s first family ending the 18 month long bitter feud which had at times reached a dead end when Anbumani, who went to seek the blessings from his father on his 61st wedding anniversary on June 24, welcomed him with a teary embrace, hinting that both of them have buried their hatchet.

And days after the reunion, Ramadoss, fittingly on his 88th birthday, announced his political retirement and handed over the party reins to Anbumani.

Meanwhile, the GC meeting adopted more than 30 resolutions, including implementation of total prohibition in TN, scrapping of NEET, condemning the Centre on the Karnataka proposal to construct Mekedatu dam and demanding the TN government to convene an all party meeting to decide the next course of action by dropping the regressive step of attempts to form a separate Tribunal to adjudicate the matter, waiver of farm loans and land taxes by farmers in toto, putting an end to the 58-year-long injustice meted out to the State by bringing back education to the State List from the Concurrent List, declaring Tamil Nadu as a drought hit state and provide compensation of Rs 10,000 each per acre to farmers who could not take up Kuruvai crop cultivation due to drought, announcement of procurement price of of Rs 3,500 per quintal of rice and Rs 5,000 per tonne for sugarcane, eradicating drug menace, ensuringe safety of women and children and reducing crimes against them by strengthening the Singapenn Special Force, releasing of Rohini Commission recommendations by the Centre providing internal reserrvation in central government educational institutions and government jobs for OBCs and its immediate implementation, among