Assault case: MK Alagiri’s daughter Kayalvizhi arrested, released on bail 

Chennai, July 29:

Kayalvizhi Alagiri, daughter of former Union minister and ex-DMK leader MK Alagiri, was arrested by Shastri Nagar police in connection with the alleged assault of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager in Chennai last week. She was later released on station bail.

Police said Kayalvizhi appeared for questioning after being summoned as part of the investigation. She was reportedly interrogated for around two hours and has been directed to remain in the city, informing authorities if she intends to travel.

The case gained attention after a video surfaced online showing Kayalvizhi slapping the SBI branch manager, identified as Harshin Singh, inside his office in Adyar.

According to police sources, Kayalvizhi owns the commercial building where the bank branch operates. The incident reportedly occurred after the manager raised concerns about a malfunctioning lift. Initially flagged to maintenance staff, the issue was later escalated to Kayalvizhi when it remained unresolved.

During her visit to the premises, an argument allegedly broke out between the two over the maintenance issue, following which she is accused of slapping the manager.

Police have registered a case against her under charges including assault and criminal intimidation.