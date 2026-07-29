EVM reliability test underway, Says  Election Officer Sameeran

Chennai, July 29:

Chennai District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Sameeran on Wednesday clarified that the ongoing examination of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is being conducted solely to verify their reliability.

Speaking to reporters in Chintadripet regarding the inspection of EVMs used in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, Sameeran said the process is being carried out in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission.

He added that similar inspections would be conducted in other districts, including Kanchipuram and Virudhunagar, where the respective machines were used.

Sameeran explained that EVMs from 14 polling stations, selected by the candidate, are currently being examined. The inspection is being conducted in the presence of the candidate’s chief agent and engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

As part of the process, the votes recorded in the machines are first displayed, following which all stored data is erased. A mock poll is then conducted to assess the accuracy and functionality of the machines.

He further stated that the inspection of machines from two polling stations would be completed on the first day, with the remaining to follow.

During the mock poll exercise, a minimum of 500 and a maximum of 1,400 votes may be cast to test the machines thoroughly.

Reiterating the purpose of the exercise, Sameeran emphasised that the procedure is aimed at ensuring transparency and reinforcing public confidence in the electoral process.