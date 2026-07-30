Cauvery row: K’taka CM invites Vijay to inspect drought-hit reservoirs

Chennai/Bengaluru, July 30:

The Cauvery water dispute has taken a fresh turn as Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to personally visit the Cauvery reservoir regions in Karnataka to assess the severe water scarcity caused by an extreme drought.

Disclosing that Vijay had expressed interest in holding talks on the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar confirmed that a meeting between the two leaders has been scheduled for August 3. “Our Chief Secretary has written to him, and he has also spoken to me over the phone. It is our duty to extend due respect to him. I have personally invited him,” Shivakumar said.

Emphasising the gravity of the situation in Karnataka, the Chief Minister urged Vijay to witness the ground reality firsthand. “I have requested him to visit the Cauvery reservoir region and see the prevailing drought conditions. We are even ready to arrange a helicopter for his inspection. He should speak based on facts and direct experience,” he added.

The development comes amid rising tensions following the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s directive ordering Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, amounting to nearly four TMC of water. Karnataka has expressed concerns over the feasibility of complying with the order given the current water levels.

Shivakumar stated that the state government is preparing its legal response and is seeking immediate relief through appropriate channels. High-level consultations have already been held with Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the Advocate General, legal experts, and senior officials.

When asked whether the state would approach the Cauvery Water Management Authority or the Supreme Court, Shivakumar said the government would proceed cautiously. “We will move step by step. After completing one stage, we will decide the next course of action. Our immediate priority is to secure interim relief,” he said.

The proposed meeting between the two Chief Ministers is expected to play a crucial role in easing tensions and finding a balanced approach to water sharing amid challenging climatic conditions.