HC seeks response on Mekedatu resolution amendment plea

Chennai, July 30:

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Assembly Secretary, and the Central Government to respond within two weeks in a petition challenging an amendment to the Assembly resolution against the Mekedatu dam project.

The case was filed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) whip A. Krishnamoorthy, seeking to quash the amendment that called for the formation of a tribunal on the Mekedatu issue.

The resolution opposing Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on June 19. During the session, a revised clause urging the setting up of a tribunal was included following a demand by Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In the petition, the AIADMK alleged that the amendment was not part of the original resolution circulated to MLAs and was passed without proper debate.

It also claimed that despite objections from parties including PMK and CPI, the resolution was later communicated to the Centre as if it had been passed unanimously.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan has now sought explanations from the concerned authorities and adjourned the hearing.