Chennai Metro Phase 2 works to be accelerated: CM Vijay

Chennai, July 30:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has directed officials to accelerate the ongoing Phase 2 works of the Chennai Metro Rail project following a detailed on-site inspection.

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed progress across key stretches of the project and even experienced a driverless metro train, highlighting the advanced technology being introduced in the city’s public transport system.

Chennai Metro Phase 2 is one of the largest urban transport projects in India, spanning over 100 km with multiple corridors aimed at significantly improving connectivity across the city.

The project includes elevated and underground sections linking major residential, commercial, and IT hubs.

Officials noted that several stretches are in advanced stages, while others are still under construction. Some corridors are expected to open in phases, although certain stations—such as those on the Vadapalani–Porur stretch—are yet to be completed.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for faster execution to reduce traffic congestion and meet the growing transportation demands of Chennai’s expanding population.

The review reflects the government’s commitment to modernising infrastructure and ensuring that the metro expansion is completed without delays.

Authorities aim to complete major elevated corridors by around 2027, while some underground sections may take longer due to complexity.

Trial runs have already been conducted on select routes, and passenger services are expected to begin in phases once safety clearances are obtained.

Overall, Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro is set to transform urban mobility in the city, offering faster, safer, and more efficient travel for millions of commuters.