DMK announces protest against TVK govt over farmers’ issues

Chennai, July 30:

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced a massive protest on August 3 in Thanjavur against the TVK government, citing multiple issues affecting farmers.

In a statement, DMK leader M. K. Stalin accused the government of failing farmers, pointing to unmet promises on crop loan waivers, delays in relief measures, and inaction on key issues like the Cauvery water dispute and the Mekedatu dam project.

The party has demanded a special relief package for Kuruvai farmers, including ₹25,000 per acre compensation, insurance support, and subsidies for cultivation inputs.

The protest will take place near Panagal Building in Thanjavur under the leadership of Udhayanidhi Stalin, with participation from farmers, party members, and representatives from delta districts.

DMK has stated that this protest is only the first phase and warned of larger agitations if the issues are not addressed by the government.