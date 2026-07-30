OPS denies rumours of joining TVK

Chennai, July 30:

Former Chief Minister and current MLA O. Panneerselvam has dismissed reports claiming that he would resign his MLA post and join the TVK party.

Rumours had been circulating that O. Panneerselvam, who contested from Bodinayakanur as a DMK candidate in the recent Assembly elections and is currently serving as an MLA, was planning to switch allegiance.

Responding to the speculation, he clarified that the reports are false and confirmed that he has no plans to resign his position or join TVK.

His statement puts an end to the political buzz surrounding a possible shift ahead of key developments in Tamil Nadu politics.