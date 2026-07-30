Minister Ramesh announces key reforms in temple tender system

Chennai, July 30:

In a significant move aimed at improving transparency and efficiency, Minister Ramesh has announced a comprehensive overhaul of the tender system governing temple operations across Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media, the minister said that a uniform tender process will be introduced for all temples in the state. The decision comes in response to widespread complaints of irregularities in contracts related to prasadam distribution, flower and fruit shops, parking facilities, and tonsuring centres. He pointed out that many of these contracts have been controlled by the same contractors for several years, leading to a lack of accountability.

To address these concerns, the government will implement a fully online tender system with standardised application formats. The process will allow bidders to submit quotations digitally, followed by an opportunity to revise their bids to offer more competitive pricing. The minister noted that the existing practice of awarding contracts solely based on the lowest quotation will be modified to ensure a more transparent and fair selection process.

As part of the reforms, digital billing systems will be introduced in all temple-run shops and services. This will help ensure that devotees are charged correctly while also enabling authorities to monitor revenue generated at various points within temple premises. Similarly, parking facilities will be brought under a standardised pricing system, with digital receipts issued to users to prevent overcharging.

The minister also highlighted concerns raised by sanitation workers and security personnel employed in temple premises. He assured that steps would be taken to improve their working conditions, including the issuance of pay slips detailing salary and deductions, along with better access to basic facilities.

The new measures will be implemented in a phased manner, as existing contracts expire across temples. The government will also relax pre-bid meeting conditions to encourage broader participation, allowing more individuals and entities to compete for contracts.

The initiative is expected to bring greater transparency, accountability, and uniformity in temple administration while safeguarding the interests of both devotees and workers.