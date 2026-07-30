TASMAC: HC denies anticipatory bail to Senthilbalaji 

Chennai, July 30:

The Madras High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by former minister Senthil Balaji in connection with alleged irregularities in TASMAC operations.

The case pertains to alleged malpractices between 2021 and 2025, including liquor procurement, bar licence approvals, and staff appointments.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had registered a case against Senthil Balaji and others, followed by raids at 41 locations across Tamil Nadu.

During the hearing, the defence argued that the FIR lacked specific details and claimed the case was politically motivated.

However, the prosecution stated that there was evidence of financial loss to the government and large-scale irregularities, possibly amounting to nearly ₹100 crore.

After hearing both sides, the court observed that there was prima facie evidence of wrongdoing and misuse of power.

Citing the need for custodial interrogation, the judge dismissed the anticipatory bail plea.

It may be recalled that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted widespread searches at 41 locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with alleged irregularities in liquor procurement for TASMAC outlets yesterday.

According to sources, the raids are linked to allegations that party funds were involved in the purchase of liquor supplied to state-run TASMAC shops. The searches are being carried out in multiple districts, including Karur, Chennai, and Pudukkottai, covering premises associated with officials and related entities.

In Karur, vigilance officials conducted searches at six locations, including the residence of former minister Senthil Balaji and properties belonging to his associates. In Chennai, raids were conductee at a liquor-related establishment on Thanikachalam Road in T. Nagar.

Simultaneously, inspections were being carried out at several locations in Coimbatore district, including TASMAC warehouses and liquor manufacturing units in Peelamedu, Pollachi, Narasimhanaickenpalayam, and Navakarai.