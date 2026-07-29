Police notice to X accounts on over abusive posts on Modi

New Delhi, July 29:

Delhi Police have issued notices to multiple social media accounts, including some linked to news portals, over allegedly abusive posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and security forces during the recent CJP protests.

According to officials, notices were sent to several accounts on X seeking details about individuals responsible for sharing objectionable content. The exact number of accounts under scrutiny has not been disclosed.

The action follows a detailed review of online content posted during and after the protests. Police teams have been scanning posts, videos and comments across multiple platforms to identify potential violations of law and assess their impact on public order.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had stated that over 400 social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan were found circulating misinformation, rumours and deepfake videos related to the protests. Authorities said such content could have contributed to tensions during demonstrations, including the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” march.

Officials added that directions had already been issued to social media intermediaries to remove offensive content, and several posts containing abusive language have been taken down.

The police’s cyber and social media units continue to monitor online activity closely to identify further violations.