TN loses super-speciality seats; Stalin his out at CM Vijay

Chennai, July 29:

DMK president and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the reported loss of super-speciality medical seats, calling it a serious setback for the State’s healthcare system and future medical capacity.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin recalled that on this day six years ago, 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students in All India medical admissions was secured after sustained efforts by the DMK. Contrasting that achievement with the present situation, he expressed concern that Tamil Nadu is now losing its own medical seats.

He alleged that the State government had failed to effectively defend Tamil Nadu’s interests in the Supreme Court, claiming that government-appointed senior advocates did not appear or present strong arguments despite the case’s importance. Stalin questioned the delay in appointing senior legal counsel and termed the handling of the case as “negligent from the beginning.”

Raising a series of pointed questions, Stalin also asked whether the State government had “surrendered” despite having a strong legal position. He further questioned the timing of the State counselling process, which reportedly declared 151 seats vacant even before the second round of All India counselling, suggesting that it may have been a deliberate move.

The DMK leader also criticised the government for not passing a special resolution in the Assembly opposing the diversion of Tamil Nadu’s super-speciality seats to the All India quota. He sought clarity on the status of the State’s review petition filed against the Supreme Court’s May 29, 2026 verdict.

Stalin highlighted that the loss of 151 super-speciality seats would directly impact the availability of highly qualified government doctors in Tamil Nadu, affecting lakhs of patients dependent on public healthcare. He termed the issue a “life-and-death concern” for the people of the State.

Calling for accountability, Stalin urged the State government to provide a detailed explanation to government doctors and the public, stating that the matter has far-reaching consequences for Tamil Nadu’s healthcare infrastructure and future medical services.