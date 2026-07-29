TN to take legal steps against Mekedatu: Minister N Anand

Chennai, July 29:

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister N. Anand on Wednesday reiterated the State government’s firm opposition to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, stating that all necessary legal measures would be taken to prevent its construction.

Addressing the media, Anand said the issue remains a matter of serious concern for Tamil Nadu, particularly in safeguarding its share of Cauvery river water. He emphasised that the government is committed to protecting the State’s rights and interests through appropriate legal channels.

The Minister further noted that the matter is currently under the consideration of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, who will take suitable action after reviewing all aspects of the issue. He expressed confidence that the State leadership would act decisively in line with Tamil Nadu’s long-standing stance against the project.

Meanwhile, Law Minister R. Nirmalkumar also weighed in on the issue, launching a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. He alleged that Udhayanidhi lacked adequate understanding of the Mekedatu issue and criticised his comments on the matter.

The Mekedatu project has been a longstanding point of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with the former consistently opposing it over concerns that it could affect water flow to downstream regions. The issue continues to have both political and legal implications, with developments being closely watched in both States.