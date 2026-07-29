Gold price drops by Rs 480 per sovereign in Chennai

Chennai, July 29:

Gold prices in the city declined on Wednesday (July 29), with the rate falling by ₹480 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is now priced at ₹1,05,240 per sovereign and ₹13,155 per gram, following a drop of ₹60 per gram. On the previous day (July 28), 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,720 per sovereign after a sharper fall of ₹1,240, while the gram rate was ₹13,215, down by ₹155.

Silver prices, however, remained unchanged on July 29, trading at ₹235 per gram (₹2,35,000 per kg), the same as the previous day. Despite the recent dip in gold prices, the metal continues to trade significantly higher compared to last year.

On July 29, 2025, gold was priced at ₹73,200 per sovereign (₹9,150 per gram). The current rate reflects a substantial increase of ₹32,040 per sovereign, marking a rise of about 43.77% year-on-year.

In terms of recent trends, gold prices have seen fluctuations over the past few days. On July 28, the price was ₹1,05,720 per sovereign, while on July 27 it stood higher at ₹1,06,960.

Earlier, it was ₹1,04,800 on July 25, ₹1,05,840 on July 24, and ₹1,08,000 on July 23. Silver prices have remained relatively stable during the same period, recorded at ₹235 per gram on July 28, ₹240 on July 27 and July 25, ₹240 on July 24, and ₹245 on July 23.