Experts urge heart disease patients to avoid extreme weather exposures

“Exposure to extreme cold or heat without any pre-acculturation might lead to disturbance in cardiovascular function. Hence, patients with risk factors for cardiovascular diseases should avoid such extreme exposures,” Harshal R Salve, Additional professor, centre for community medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, said.

He also urged people to be “aware about one’s cardiovascular health such as blood pressure, deep vein thrombosis, uncontrolled diabetes status before venturing to extreme weather events”.

Cardiologist Ashwani Mehta, from a city-based hospital, said many people get heart attacks in the winter.