Netflix Tamil Film Slate for 2025: A Diverse Lineup

Netflix recently announced its Tamil film slate for 2025, featuring a variety of highly anticipated films spanning different genres and collaborations with top talents. Among the standout projects are GOOD BAD UGLY, starring Ajith Kumar alongside Trisha, Yogi Babu, and Arjun Das; RETRO, with Suriya and Pooja Hegde; and VIDAAMUYARCHI, another action-packed film featuring Ajith Kumar and Trisha.

Other exciting films include THUG LIFE, a gangster action film by Mani Ratnam featuring Kamal Haasan and Simbu, and BISON, a sports-drama featuring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran. Pradeep Ranganathan, fresh off his success with Love Today, is collaborating with debut director Keerthiswaran in an untitled romantic comedy that will also release in multiple languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

This diverse slate promises to offer something for everyone, showcasing a mix of action, drama, comedy, and period films, making 2025 an exciting year for Tamil cinema lovers on Netflix.