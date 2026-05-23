Vijay did not give opportunities based on caste: HR & CE Minister Ramesh

Chennai, Mar 23:

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister Ramesh has stated that Chief Minister Vijay has not given opportunities or responsibilities based on caste, rejecting allegations suggesting otherwise during a media interaction.

Speaking to reporters, the minister clarified that the government functions on principles of equality and merit, and that caste is not a criterion in the allocation of roles or administrative responsibilities. He said such claims were incorrect and did not reflect the functioning of the current administration.

Ramesh emphasized that the government follows an inclusive approach and is committed to ensuring fair representation while maintaining transparency in decision-making. He added that governance priorities are based on administrative needs and welfare objectives rather than identity-based considerations.

In the same interaction, the minister also stated that he has accepted social reformer Periyar as a policy leader, noting that his ideological perspective is influenced by rationalist and social justice principles associated with Periyar’s legacy.

Reiterating the government’s stand, he said the administration remains focused on development and welfare-oriented governance, and dismissed allegations of caste-based distribution of opportunities as politically motivated.