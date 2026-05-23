Inquiry ordered into death of nursing student at Tiruchy GH

Tiruchy, May 23:

The Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department has ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of a nursing student at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), which is attached to the KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy. The action follows allegations that the student died due to medical negligence during treatment for a nasal blockage condition.

The incident sparked strong protests from fellow nursing students and the victim’s family, who alleged that improper treatment was given at the hospital. They demanded strict action against those responsible, escalating pressure on the health administration to initiate an independent and transparent investigation.

Responding to these concerns, the government constituted a special inquiry committee under the directions of senior officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

The committee is headed by Dr. N. Basker, Medical Superintendent of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai. It also includes senior medical experts: Dr. M. Bharathi Mohan (ENT Professor), Dr. P. Shanmugasundaram (Anaesthesia Professor), and Dr. N. Jayaprakash (Medicine Professor), all from Madras Medical College and RGGGH.

As per the government order, the panel has been instructed to immediately visit the KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy and conduct a detailed investigation into the treatment provided to the student, along with the sequence of events that allegedly led to her death.

Officials have stated that the committee’s findings will determine further action, including possible disciplinary steps if any lapses in medical care or hospital protocol are identified.