Introduce film education in schools: Seenu Ramasamy urges CM

Filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to introduce film appreciation as part of the school curriculum across the state.

Stressing cinema’s deep influence on society, he said children must be guided to understand meaningful films, adding that such education is “even more important than midday meals.”

The director also recommended structured film-learning modules from primary classes to higher secondary level, urging the government to help students develop a critical and cultural understanding of cinema from a young age.