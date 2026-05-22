EC announces RS by-election for Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 22:

The Election Commission of India has announced a by-election to fill one Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu following the resignation of C Ve Shanmugam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

His term was originally set to continue until June 29, 2028, but the vacancy has now triggered a fresh electoral process for the Upper House seat.

According to the official notification, the election schedule has been laid out in detail. The filing of nominations will begin on June 1, while June 8 has been set as the last date for submission of nomination papers.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 9, and candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until June 11. If required, polling will be conducted on June 18.

The by-election has drawn political attention in Tamil Nadu, with observers noting that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which currently holds 107 MLAs in the state Assembly, is in a strong position to secure the seat with the backing of its alliance partners.

If successful, this would mark the party’s first entry into the Rajya Sabha since its formation, a significant milestone for the 22-month-old political outfit.

The outcome of the election is being closely watched as it could further consolidate TVK’s presence at the national level while also reflecting the evolving dynamics within Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.