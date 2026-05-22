Vijay Antony’s Appa Kutty promises emotional father–daughter drama

Actor-composer Vijay Antony has officially announced his next film, Appa Kutty, an emotional action drama directed by Mu Maran. The announcement was accompanied by a gripping first-look poster that shows a wounded Vijay Antony carrying his daughter on his shoulder, hinting at an intense and sentiment-driven narrative.

Apart from playing the lead role, Vijay Antony is also composing the music, editing, and producing the film under his home banner, Vijay Antony Film Corporation. The film features Preethi Asrani as the female lead, alongside a supporting cast that includes Bagavathi Perumal, Muthu Kumar, Jenson Dhivakar, Aruvi Madhan, Chithra Lakshmanan, Muruganantham, Praveena, Haripriya Isai and Lizzie Antony.

The makers have revealed that Appa Kutty revolves around the emotional bond between a father and daughter, blending action with family sentiment and strong visuals aimed at appealing to both mass audiences and family viewers.

On the technical front, cinematography is handled by Rajeev Rajendran, while A Raja serves as the production designer. Dialogues have been penned by Mu Maran along with Puthiya Parithi. With shooting already completed, the film is currently in post-production, and the team is targeting a theatrical release in August.