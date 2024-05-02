Cambodian official warns of health risks amid heatwaves

A Cambodian health official on Wednesday warned of health risks as temperatures in the Southeast Asian country have soared to record highs.

Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Or Vandine urged people to be careful and take care of their health from dehydration by drinking more water, Xinhua news agency reported.

She said temperatures these days are the “hottest ever in Cambodia’s history.”

“I would like to call on people to be cautious and not to stay under the sun for too long to avoid skin irritation, excessive sweating, and dehydration,” Vandine said in a statement on social media.

She said the extreme heat could cause shortness of breath or fainting, heart attack and death.