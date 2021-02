Vani Bhojan made her mark with movies like Lock Up and Oh My Kadavule. Vani Bhojan is likely to play one of the female leads in Karthik Subbbaraj’s upcoming directorial film with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv.

She is likely to be paired opposite Vikram in the film. To be produced by Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen Studio, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

Shooting of the film is likely to begin in March once Vikram completes the shoot of Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan.