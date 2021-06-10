Kamal to host Bigg Boss 5

There were rumours that Kamal Hasan has opted out of Bigg Boss and he may not host the next season.

However sources in the channel confirmed that Kamal Haasan has decided to host season five of Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor-politician is said to have told the show producers to wait for a few more months so that the cases will come down.

Kamal Haasan whose Makkal Needhi Iyakkam fared badly in recent Assembly elections is all set to resume Indian 2 with director Shankar. Very soon, he will shoot for his production venture Vikram to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The actor also got plans to do Thalaivan Irukiran and has been approached to do Papanasam 2.