All eyes on TN Budget

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Budget for the year 2021-22 will be presented in the State Assembly on 13 August.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the State Secretariat here Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Governor Banwarilal Purohit issued a notification summoning the State Assembly to meet at Kalaivanar Arangam at 10 am on 13 August, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said in a release.

Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan will present the DMK government’s first budget in the House on that day, outlining various programmes promised in the election manifesto.

Prior to tabling the budget, he is also expected to publish a white paper on State’s finances early next week as promised by him.

An official released issued by the government after the Cabinet meeting said it was also decided to present a separate budget for Agriculture in the present session as promised by the DMK in its manifesto.

This would be for the first time in the history of Tamilnadu a separate budget would be presented for Agriculture.

After presentation of the budget by the Finance Minister on 13 August, the Business Advisory Committee, comprising floor leaders of various political parties, will be held at Speaker M Appavu’s chamber to decide on the duration of the session.