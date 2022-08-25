Bilkis Bano Case: SC notice to Gujarat

The Supreme Court today sought the Gujarat government’s response on petitions challenging the release of 11 men convicted for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Hearing the matter, the bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Vikram Nath listed the matter after two weeks.

The convicts were released by the Gujarat government on Independence Day under an outdated remission policy, which turned into a huge political controversy.

The 11 convicts who have been set free are Jaswant Nai, Govind Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt and Ramesh Chandana.

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped in Gujarat’s Randhikpur village. Seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed on March 3, 2002 in the Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time.