India reports 10,649 fresh cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 10,649 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,44,301.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 96,442, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,506.

A decrease of 64 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.