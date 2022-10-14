Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election on 12 Nov

The voting for Himachal Pradesh assembly election will take place on November 12, while the counting of votes will be done on December 8, Election Commission of India said in a statement today. Over 55 lakh eligible people will vote in Himachal Pradesh for 68 assembly seats, this will include 1.86 lakh first-time voters and 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus, the Election Commission said.

“We have established social media teams to keep strict vigil on fake news being spread during elections,” said Election Commission.