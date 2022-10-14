CB-CID probe ordered in girl’s murder at railway station

Tamilnadu DGP Sylendra Babu has ordered CB-CID probe in the murder of a 20-year-old college girl, who was killed after she was pushed in front of a moving train by a 31-year-old man, whose proposal she refused to entertain at St Thomas Mount Railway station in Chennai. Police said the deceased was Sathya of St Thomas Mount and was studying Bcom second year at a private college in T Nagar. Her father Manikkam, a head constable at the Adambakkam police station, committed suicide on hearing the death of his daughter.

