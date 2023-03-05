CT Nirmal resigns from BJP, joins AIADMK

BJP’s Tamil Nadu IT Wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar on Sunday lashed out against the party’s state president K Annamalai and quit the saffron organisation. Within hours of announcing his resignation, he met AIADMK interim chief K Palaniswami and joined the main opposition party. In a statement uploaded on his Twitter account, Kumar charged the party’s state leadership with showing scant disregard to party workers and even alleged Annamalai engaged in “surveillance” against many, a charge denied by a close associate of the leader. “There is nothing more demeaning than rejoicing at the surveillance of own party members and functionaries,” Kumar, a Madurai-based party worker, said.