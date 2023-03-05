Case against Annamalai after he links DMK to fake reports on migrant attacks

Chennai’s Cyber Crime Unit registered a case against Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai over his remark linking the DMK to the recent spread of fake news that migrant workers from Bihar were attacked in the state. A video went viral on social media where migrant labourers from Bihar were brutally thrashed.

In his statement, Annamalai blamed the DMK and said the party’s efforts in “mocking” the work done by North Indians is the reason why the fake news spread so quickly. He also demanded severe action against those who spread such false news.

“Since DMK’s origin, it has been spewing hate against a particular community. Since the DMK came to power, the party’s ministers and MPs have mocked (North Indians) in their speeches countless times”, said Annamalai.

He added that DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran insulted North Indian workers and said they only worked in building construction, or as household workers. Annamalai also said state minister K Ponmudy had earlier said that North Indians sell panipuris in the streets of Tamil Nadu.