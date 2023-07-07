Pinarayi Vijayan questions Cong’ ‘silence’ on UCC

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the Congress party’s “suspicious silence” on the Uniform Civil Code and questioned whether it can take a firm stand against the “Sangh Parivar” on this issue.

“Does the @INCIndia have a clear stand on the #UniformCivilCode? Their suspicious silence is deceitful. When it is the need of the hour to resist the Sangh Parivar’s attacks on India’s plurality, is the INC ready to take a firm stand against them?” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh stoked up controversy by saying that Congress would support the Uniform Civil Code. He, however, added that he would go by the decision of the party on the issue.

“Congress party has always represented all segments of the fabric of India…As far as uniform civil code is concerned. We have said in this that we believe in the uniformity of diversity…So before bringing any law, no one should feel that this law is against them…There has to be a strong consensus building amongst all the parties concerned…But they (BJP) have to take everybody on board…,” Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of Himachal PCC chief Pratibha Singh and late Chief Minister Virbhadhra Singh said. “I said that whatever final line will be given by our party chief, we stand with that.