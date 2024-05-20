Gold prices surge by Rs 400 per sovereign

Chennai: The price of gold in Chennai experienced a significant increase on Monday, rising by Rs 400 per sovereign. On Saturday, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 54,800 per sovereign, but today it has jumped to Rs 55,200 per sovereign.

This fluctuation in gold prices has been noticeable over the past few days. On Saturday, 1 gram of 22-carat gold was sold at Rs 6,770. As of today, this has increased by Rs 50, with the current price now standing at Rs 6,900 per gram.

In addition to gold, silver prices have also seen an uptick. The price of silver has risen by Rs 4.50 per gram, now trading at Rs 101.00 per gram.

The recent volatility in gold and silver prices is a reflection of the broader trends in the commodities market, influenced by various factors including global economic conditions, demand-supply dynamics, and investor sentiment.

Gold remains a popular investment choice, particularly in times of economic uncertainty, due to its status as a safe-haven asset. The recent price surge underscores the ongoing demand for gold in Chennai and across the state.

Silver, often referred to as the poor man’s gold, is also witnessing increased demand, contributing to its price rise. Investors continue to monitor these price movements closely, as precious metals play a crucial role in diversifying investment portfolios and preserving wealth.

The current price trends suggest that the market for gold and silver is poised for continued activity, with investors keeping a keen eye on further developments.

For those looking to buy or invest in gold and silver, staying informed about daily price changes is essential to making well-timed decisions in the volatile market.

Summary of Current Prices:

Gold (22-carat): Rs 55,200 per sovereign (8 grams)

Gold (22-carat): Rs 6,900 per gram

Silver: Rs 101.00 per gram