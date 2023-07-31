Manipur mayhem

Thakur said, “The Congress regime turned out to be a failure when thousands of people were killed in Manipur. At that time, neither Indira ji (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi), nor Rajiv ji (former PM Rajiv Gandhi) gave a statement on the same. How come they (the opposition) are seeking a statement from us?”

Union Sports and Youth Affairs minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the Opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) delegation and asked why they are running away from discussion over the Manipur issue. We have been ready to discuss the Manipur issue since day one. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also invited a discussion over the same. My first question is why the Opposition is running away from this. Second, I want to ask the opposition to share the experiences of their two-day visit to Manipur and take part in the discussion,” said Union Minister Thakur.