Cremation shed scam: HC sets aside conviction of Selvaganapathy

Chennai: In a significant turn of events, the Madras High Court delivered a crucial verdict on Tuesday, relieving former AIADMK Minister TM Selvaganapathy from the clutches of a two-year imprisonment sentence in the notorious cremation shed scam.

Justice G Jayachandran, presiding over the case, set aside the conviction, providing a legal reprieve to Selvaganapathy. The judgment stemmed from a 2014 appeal filed by the ex-minister, challenging the verdict of the CBI court. Notably, the CBI court had found Selvaganapathy guilty, alongside five others, including two IAS officers, JT Acharyalu and M Satyamurthy, for their involvement in the misappropriation of public funds.

“The conviction is set aside,” declared Justice G Jayachandran, bringing an end to the legal ordeal faced by the former minister. The judge further dismissed the appeals filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the trial court’s decision to exonerate Selvaganapathy from charges of criminal conspiracy.

The cremation shed scam, a case that unfolded in 2014, accused Selvaganapathy and his co-defendants of swindling public funds. However, with the recent court ruling, Selvaganapathy’s name has been cleared of the allegations, marking a significant twist in the legal saga.

In the aftermath of the initial conviction, Selvaganapathy, having switched allegiance to the DMK, subsequently assumed the role of a Rajya Sabha Member. However, faced with the legal challenges, he resigned from his position as a Member of Parliament.