HC expresses concern over bus strike

Chennai: The Madras High Court, on January today voiced serious concern over the inconvenience faced by the citizens of Tamil Nadu during the festive Pongal season due to an ongoing government bus strike led by transport employees affiliated with certain trade unions.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy granted time until Wednesday afternoon for various parties, including Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran and Senior Counsel Vijay Narayan representing one of the trade unions, to propose a solution to the problem.

This directive came during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Paul Kithiyon, a 25-year-old pharmacology student from Sholinganallur in Chennai. The petition sought to declare the strike illegal, emphasizing the immense hardships faced by regular bus commuters since the strike began on Tuesday.

During the court proceedings, Vijay Narayan highlighted the trade unions’ primary demand for the revision of Dearness Allowance for pensioners every six months, which had been frozen. He urged the state to provide assurances of an immediate revision of the DA. On the other hand, the Additional Advocate General argued that the strike was unjustified, asserting that the state had taken appropriate measures to address the employees’ grievances.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the standoff, Chief Justice Gangapurwala remarked that both sides seemed adamant, and the citizens were the ones bearing the brunt of the situation. He questioned the timing of the strike, especially during one of the state’s major festivals, and directed the counsels to return with a viable solution by the afternoon.

The court warned that if the deadlock persists, it may be compelled to make strong observations. The emphasis on finding a resolution underscored the court’s recognition of the impact on the public, particularly during a festive season, and the necessity for a swift and amicable resolution to the ongoing impasse.

As the indefinite strike led by various transport corporation unions in Tamil Nadu enters its second day, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has announced that buses continue to operate seamlessly across the state. The strike, initiated by workers affiliated with prominent unions such as Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Anna Thozhir Sanga Peravai (ATSP), is rooted in their pursuit of the government’s approval for a 6-point demand agenda. Despite the ongoing strike, the government has urged the unions to reconsider and engage in discussions to address their concerns.

According to the latest information from the transport department, an impressive 100.62% of buses have been operational throughout Tamil Nadu as of now.

Breaking down the numbers on a district-wise basis, the report reveals robust bus service percentages in key regions. In Chennai, buses are operating at an impressive 111.75%, showcasing the resilience of the transport system in the state capital. Other districts are also reporting substantial bus operations, with 97.77% in Villupuram, 97.24% in Salem, 94.04% in Coimbatore, 98% in Kumbakonam, 98.71% in Madurai, and 100% in Tirunelveli.

The government, recognizing the importance of public transportation and the impact on citizens’ daily lives, has extended an invitation to the striking unions for discussions.