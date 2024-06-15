Vijay to embark on State-wide tour before 2026 polls

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay is gearing up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with a major initiative aimed at connecting with the electorate.

According to a senior functionary of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay will soon begin a comprehensive tour across the state to meet people and energize his party’s base.

Bussy N Anand, TVK’s general secretary, revealed this plan during a meeting with party functionaries in Karur on Friday. Anand emphasized the importance of Vijay’s tour, stating that the actor-turned-politician intends to visit every district in Tamil Nadu to encourage active participation among party members in the upcoming election efforts.

“Vijay’s engagement with the people of Tamil Nadu will be crucial for our campaign. His tour will not only boost the morale of our functionaries but also help us understand the issues faced by the common man,” Anand said.

Political tours and state-wide yatras are not new to Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. In 2016, DMK president MK Stalin embarked on a five-month-long tour named ‘Namaku Naame’, which was a significant move in rallying support for his party. More recently, in July 2023, Tamil Nadu BJP unit chief K Annamalai undertook a six-month-long padyatra to connect with voters and strengthen the party’s presence in the state.

Vijay’s entry into politics and his proactive approach signify a new wave in Tamil Nadu’s political arena. Known for his massive fan base and influential presence in the Tamil film industry, his political moves are keenly watched by both supporters and critics.

TVK’s strategic focus on ground-level engagement reflects a broader trend among political leaders to directly connect with the electorate, addressing their concerns and galvanizing grassroots support. As Vijay prepares for this extensive tour, the political dynamics in Tamil Nadu are expected to gain momentum, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle in 2026.