Fishermen deaths: Political storm erupts in Tamil Nadu

​Chennai, Nov 6:

​A bitter political confrontation has intensified in Tamil Nadu following the deaths of Kasimedu fishermen whose boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast during severe cyclonic storm Murasu, with opposition parties stepping up attacks on the ruling TVK administration over offshore emergency alerts and communication delays.

​Condemning the government’s handling of the crisis, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami held the state machinery responsible for administrative lethargy. “The tragic loss of our fishermen’s lives in the mid-sea capsize caused by Cyclone Murasu is profoundly shocking and distressing. When the meteorological alert regarding the cyclone was already issued, how were fishermen allowed to venture into deep sea waters without stringent advisories and active coastal tracking? The state government has acted with complete indifference,” Palaniswami stated. Demanding enhanced state aid, he added, “The solatium of Rs 7 lakh announced by the ruling government is utterly inadequate for the devastated families who have lost their sole breadwinners; the government must immediately disburse Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased fishermen and provide government employment to one family member from each bereaved household.”

​Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin pointedly targeted the administration’s maritime oversights, stating: “Who gave permission to the fishermen to venture into the sea during the cyclone? I strongly condemn the administrators who have shown such negligence as to gamble with the lives of fishermen. Concrete steps must be taken to ensure such tragedies do not recur, and most importantly, I urge the government to ensure life insurance coverage for every fisherman venturing into the sea.”

​DMK Deputy General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also expressed deep sorrow, remarking: “The news of Chennai Kasimedu fishermen losing their lives after being caught in Cyclone Murasu is deeply painful. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families grieving the loss of their loved ones.”

​Countering the allegations, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay condoled the deaths, announced an immediate financial solatium of Rs 7 lakh each to the families of the deceased, and assured that the state administration is bearing all logistics expenses to bring the mortal remains from Andhra Pradesh back to Chennai. “I was deeply grieved and pained to learn the tragic news that the bodies of the fishermen have been recovered and identified,” the Chief Minister said, maintaining that state authorities established round-the-clock coordination with the Andhra Pradesh government and maritime agencies from the moment distress alerts were received.

​The tragedy occurred after nine fishermen aboard a mechanized trawler that departed Kasimedu on October 29 were battered by violent cyclonic squalls while attempting to move between Nizampatnam and Ramayapatnam ports. Maritime authorities confirmed that four bodies have been retrieved and placed in the Ongole Government General Hospital mortuary, while Indian Coast Guard ships and naval aircraft continue extensive search sweeps to locate the remaining five crew members.