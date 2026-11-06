India prepares for Nepal PM’s visit

Kathmandu, November 6:

India and Nepal have begun preparations for Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s proposed visit to New Delhi, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holding talks with Nepal’s top leadership during a two-day visit to Kathmandu.

Misri met Shah on Thursday and discussed possible outcomes and initiatives for the upcoming visit, according to a joint statement issued by the foreign ministries of both countries. The discussions covered the progress of bilateral cooperation and opportunities to strengthen engagement across several sectors.

During his visit, Misri also met Nepal’s Foreign Minister Sisir Khanal, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. He held discussions with Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha and Infrastructure Development Minister Sunil Lamsal on areas of mutual interest.

The talks focused on trade, development cooperation, hydropower, physical connectivity, border management, energy and people-to-people ties. Both sides also explored emerging areas of cooperation, including digital connectivity and artificial intelligence.

Nepal’s leadership expressed gratitude for India’s humanitarian and technical assistance following the Bhotekoshi floods. The joint statement highlighted India’s support in the aftermath of the disaster, underlining the importance of cooperation between the neighbouring countries in responding to natural calamities.

However, the diplomatic engagement comes against the backdrop of unresolved territorial differences. Nepal has maintained its claim over the Lipulekh-Kalapani-Limpiyadhura region, which India considers part of Uttarakhand. Shah has previously described the dispute as a sticking point in bilateral relations and sought the involvement of other countries, including China and the United Kingdom, in discussions.

India has maintained that the boundary issue should be resolved through bilateral diplomatic channels.

Shah assumed office as Prime Minister in March 2026 following the Gen-Z-led uprising in September 2025, which resulted in the removal of the previous government. His proposed visit to India would provide an opportunity for both governments to assess their relationship under the new political leadership in Kathmandu.

Misri’s visit signals continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries as they seek to advance cooperation while managing differences over their shared border and other sensitive issues.