Trump showcases White House ballroom

Washington, November 6:

US President Donald Trump focused on the construction of a new White House ballroom during his first public appearance after Republicans suffered major losses in the November 3 midterm elections, drawing attention to his administration’s renovation projects rather than the political setback.

Trump appeared before reporters on Wednesday at a ceremony marking the installation of what he described as the final steel beam of the ballroom. The event came after Democrats secured control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, dealing a significant blow to the Republican administration.

During the nearly 20-minute appearance, Trump discussed the ballroom’s design, describing its limestone pillars as being built in the Corinthian style. He also spoke about plans for chandeliers and marble flooring, saying the project was necessary for the country’s prestige.

The President acknowledged criticism over the time and resources devoted to the construction but defended the project, describing it as something he enjoyed.

The appearance followed a period of silence from the White House after the election results. The Democratic gains have raised questions about the administration’s political direction, particularly its handling of the economy and the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Republican strategists have urged the administration to reconsider its priorities, arguing that bringing down prices and addressing voters’ economic concerns should take precedence over large-scale renovation projects in Washington.

The war with Iran has also emerged as a political concern. Trump defended the military campaign, saying it had been necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The White House has acknowledged the unpopularity of the conflict following the election setback.

The ballroom is part of a broader programme of projects promoted by Trump in the US capital. These include renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a new helicopter landing pad at the White House, a public golf course renovation and a proposed 250-foot arch near the Potomac River.

With Democrats preparing to take control of Congress, Trump is also likely to face increased scrutiny and the possibility of impeachment proceedings. His post-election appearance, however, offered little indication that he intended to change his immediate agenda.