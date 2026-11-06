Gaza war leaves lasting environmental destruction

Gaza, November 6:

The war in Gaza has caused extensive environmental destruction, damaging agricultural land, contaminating water resources and threatening ecosystems, according to a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) assessment published in September 2025.

The report, titled Environmental Impact of the Conflict in the Gaza Strip, documents severe damage to the territory’s soils, freshwater supplies and coastline following the escalation of hostilities in October 2023.

According to the assessment, Gaza has lost 97% of its tree crops, 95% of its shrubland and 82% of its annual crops since 2023. The destruction has further weakened agricultural production and increased concerns over food security in the densely populated territory.

Damage to sewage treatment facilities, water pipelines and sanitation infrastructure has also contributed to the deterioration of freshwater resources. The UNEP warned that contamination of the aquifer, which supplies most of Gaza’s water, could worsen as untreated wastewater and other pollutants enter the environment. Marine and coastal ecosystems are also believed to have been affected.

The assessment estimated that approximately 78% of Gaza’s 250,000 buildings had been damaged or destroyed, generating nearly 61 million tonnes of debris. The destruction of vegetation and soil compaction caused by military activity have increased flood risks and reduced the land’s ability to absorb water and replenish groundwater.

The environmental consequences have also raised questions about international legal responsibility. In an article published in The Hindu, Abdullah Nasir, an associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for International Legal Studies, argues that Israel has obligations under international law to protect natural resources and the environment in occupied Palestinian territory.

The International Law Commission’s 2022 draft principles on the protection of the environment in relation to armed conflicts state that countries responsible for internationally wrongful acts causing environmental damage may be required to provide full reparation.

Nasir argues that these principles should apply to the destruction in Gaza and calls for accountability under international law.

The damage presents a long-term challenge for Gaza, where rebuilding infrastructure, restoring agricultural land and securing safe water supplies will remain essential to recovery.