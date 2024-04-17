Heavy rain, storm cause travel chaos in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai, the Middle East’s financial centre, has been paralysed by heavy rain and storm that has caused widespread flooding around the desert country.

The record rainfall has resulted in delayed or diverted flights, while cars have been left stranded on flooded roads.

Passengers have been warned not to come to Dubai airport, the world’s busiest by international traffic, “unless absolutely necessary”.

“Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions,” a Dubai Airports spokesperson said.

Over 500 flights – both inbound and outbound – have been diverted, delayed or cancelled as the weather department predicts more rain and storms today.

Authorities have cancelled about 15 flights bound for Dubai, while 13 flights to India have been cancelled.

Dubai’s flagship Emirates Airline said it is halting all check-ins for passengers for the day as bad weather in Dubai has caused a travel chaos. “Emirates is working hard to restore our scheduled operations, and our teams will provide all possible support to affected customers,” the airline said in the statement.