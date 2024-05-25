Omnibus accident in Tiruchy: Driver dead, 20 injured

Chennai: In a tragic incident in Sri Sathyanarayana city, Thuraiyur, a private omnibus rammed into a tree, resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to at least 20 passengers.

The accident occurred as the bus, traveling from Attur in Salem district to Thuraiyur in Tiruchy, attempted to avoid a collision with a two-wheeler.

The driver, Varadarajan, 44, from Ollamputhur village in Salem district, lost control of the vehicle while trying to swerve away from the two-wheeler. The bus veered off the road and crashed into a tree, causing significant damage to the front of the vehicle and inflicting severe injuries on Varadarajan. Emergency services were promptly notified by bystanders, leading to a swift response from Thuraiyur police and the local fire department.

Despite being rushed to Thuraiyur Government Hospital, Varadarajan succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead. The 20 injured passengers were taken to various hospitals, including Thuraiyur and Trichy Government Hospitals, and a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident. Further details are awaited as the investigation proceeds.