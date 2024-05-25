Modi’s defeat is imminent, says TNCC chief

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly relying on communal polarization to secure victories in Parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Selvaperunthagai claimed that the five stages of Parliamentary polls held so far indicate a potential ouster of the BJP regime.

Addressing the severe unemployment crisis under Modi’s ten-year rule, Selvaperunthagai referenced findings from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). He accused the Prime Minister of making baseless allegations against Congress and other opposition leaders during his campaigns, instead of addressing pressing national issues like unemployment.

“Modi’s campaign strategy, which focuses on divisive rhetoric rather than substantial policy discussions, is creating strong opposition among the electorate,” the TNCC chief stated. He asserted that the predictions from the five stages of the Parliamentary polls reflect a growing sentiment against the Modi administration.

Selvaperunthagai further criticized Modi for allegedly attempting to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by fostering communal divisions, similar to tactics used in the 2019 elections. He argued that widespread discontent over unemployment, inflation, and agricultural distress would lead to the defeat of the Modi regime, drawing a parallel to the BJP’s loss in 2004.

Highlighting the unfulfilled promise of creating two crore jobs annually made by Modi before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Selvaperunthagai compared the current unemployment rates in India (23%) and Pakistan (12%). He cited a concerning statistic: approximately 38% (13,400) of the 21,500 graduates from IITs in 2024 failed to secure employment, a significant increase from 3,400 unemployed graduates two years ago.

The TNCC president also touched on the tragic suicides of six IIT students over the past six years, attributing these to the lack of job opportunities. Information obtained via Right to Information (RTI) from the union government revealed that only 67% of engineering postgraduates could find employment, underscoring the job scarcity even among graduates from prestigious institutions.

Selvaperunthagai concluded by emphasising the urgent need for the government to address the unemployment crisis and other economic challenges, urging voters to reject the Modi regime in the upcoming elections.