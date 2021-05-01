Karthi’s Sulthan to release 2 May in Hotstar

The Tamil blockbuster that released in theatres on April 2 revolves around a man, who sets out to reform his brothers in a village. But once he reaches the village, violence ensues and he has to choose between violence and love.

The makers of Sulthan are set to release the movie on Hotstar on May 2. Starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film will be available to Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers.

Talking about his role, the actor said, The film shows multiple shades of Sulthan and his bond with 100 brothers, which was a one-of-a-kind experience for me. Shooting with so many people was challenging. I am happy that the audience will be able to enjoy the film from the safety of their homes.

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Tamil debut with this film, spoke about Karthi and Sulthan. She said, ‘With unexpected plot twists, Sulthan will keep the audience hooked till the very end. Working with Karthi taught me so much. I couldn’t have asked for a better film to kickstart my journey in the Tamil industry.’