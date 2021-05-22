Total lockdown extended in TN for one more week

Chennai: As the daily Covid caseload crossed the 36,000-mark, Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today announced extension of full lockdown in the State

from 24 May to bring the spread of the virus under control.

Stalin, who held discussions with medical and healthcare

experts and with the all party legislature party leaders,

announced that the present lockdown, which will end on 4 am on 24 May, will be further extended by one week without

any relaxations.

An official release said, in view of the total lockdown from

Monday, all shops will be open in the State till 9 pm today

and from 6 am to 9 pm tomorrow.

Both public and private transport will be operated today and

tomorrow to enable those willing to reach their native places.

It said during the lockdown pharmacies, traditional medicine

shops, veterinary clinics, milk, drinking water ane newspaper

distribution will be allowed.

All shops, including vegetables and grocery shops will be shut

during the lockdown period.

However, meet the needs of the public, vegetables and fruits

will be sold through the horticulture department in vehicles

in Chennai city and in all districts in association with the

local bodies.

The release said essential departments will function at the

State Secretariat–the seat of power–and in districts, while

private firms, banks, insurance firms, IT and ITES staffs were

allowed to work from home.

E-commerce services will be allowed to function from 8 am

to 4 pm and takeaways alone will be allowed in restaurants

and hotels from 6 to 10 am, 12 noon to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. E-commerce services like Swiggy, Zomato

will also be allowed to operate during this period.

Apart from this, petrol bunks, ATM, transporting agricultural

produce, goods vehicles carrying essential commodites will be

allowed.

People will be allowed to travel from one district to other for

valid medical reasons and deaths with E-registration.

However, e-registration is not mandatory within the district for

medical reasons.

The release from press and media, continuous process industries,

industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical

equipment will continue to function as per the SOPs announced

earlier.