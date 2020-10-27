UP gangrape case: SC directs Allahabad HC to monitor CBI probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today entrusted the monitoring of investigation in the Hathras gangrape and murder case to the Allahabad High Court.

The order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, which had reserved its orders in the case on 15 October.

Following this, the CBI, which started the probe into the case on 10 October, will now report its progress to the High Court. The HC will also determine the transfer of the trial and security to witnesses and the victim’s kin.

Today’s order came following a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe by Satyama Dubey, a social activist.