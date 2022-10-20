Ireland beats Scotland courtesy Camper

Ireland found their hero in Curtis Campher in a must-win game to chase down a 177-run target and script a memorable comeback against Scotland to stay alive in the T20 World cup at Bellerive Oval on Wednesday.Ireland scored 109 runs in just nine overs on the back of an unbeaten 119-run partnership between Campher and George Dockrell to take Ireland to a famous six-wicket victory over Scotland.Michael Jones crafted a brilliant inning after losing his opening partner early to become the highest scorer by an Associate team in a T20 World Cup and smashed a superb knock 86(55) to guide Scotland to 176/5.Campher was the pick of the Irish bowlers, ending with 2/9 from two overs. Chasing the target in a must-win game, the onus was on the experienced opening duo of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie to give Ireland a good start but Brad Wheal struck in the fourth over to get rid of Balbirnie 14(12) who looked in fine touch.Stirling 8(10) could not capitalize on his reprieve and was dismissed by Safyaan Sharif in the fifth over. Ireland ended the powerplay at 37/2. Lorcan Tucker 20(17) played some attacking shots to keep the scoreboard ticking but was sent back by Mark Watt further leaving Ireland in trouble.

Harry Tector 14(16) too perished in an attempt to up the scoring rate after he was caught at the boundary off Michael Leask.