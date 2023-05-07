Modi congratulates King Charles III & Queen Camilla on their coronation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation.

“Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are sure that the India-UK relationship will be strengthened further in the coming years. @RoyalFamily,” tweeted PM Modi.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Dr Sudesh Dhankhar attended the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III in London.

King Charles III was crowned during a majestic and deeply religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

After the service, the King and selected royal family members made the customary appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

A flypast of military aircraft was scaled back due to bad weather in London. US President Joe Biden also congratulated the King and Queen, noting the “enduring friendship” between the United Kingdom