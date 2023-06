Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said on Friday that the opposition parties had a “good meeting” in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together. Nitish Kumar, who had convened the mega meeting of opposition parties, said that another meeting of opposition parties will be held soon.

He also slammed the performance of the BJP-led central government. The meeting had been called to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.